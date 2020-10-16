Singapore's exports rise 5.9% in September, slower than forecasts

SINGAPORE: Singapore's September non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 5.9 per cent from a year earlier, driven mainly by electronics shipments, official data showed on Friday (Oct 16), but were slower than forecasts.

That compared with a 7.7 per cent increase in August, and lower than the 10.8 per cent rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exports of electronics jumped 21.4 per cent from a low base a year ago.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports contracted 11.3 per cent in September after a 10.5 per cent rise in the previous month, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement. The pace of drop was the steepest since March 2019.

Economists had forecast a 3 per cent shrinkage.