STB inks S$2m deal with online booking platform Klook to promote local tourism

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and online booking platform Klook have launched a S$2 million marketing partnership to promote local tourism and lifestyle offerings under the SingapoRediscovers campaign, the organisations said on Monday (Sep 14).

The announcement comes after Singapore in July launched a S$45 million marketing campaign to encourage residents to take a local holiday and rediscover their home country while supporting local businesses, amid a plunge in foreign visitor arrivals due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The partnership will span seven months starting from September, said STB and Klook in a media release.

It will focus on three areas: Curated promotions for products and experiences, content development and digital marketing to boost spending.

Businesses will be encouraged to develop new products and experiences to inspire locals to explore precincts such as Orchard Road, Chinatown, Civic District and Katong-Joo Chiat. These will include hotels, attractions, tour operators and dining establishments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These new products and refreshed experiences would also be curated into bespoke bundles with attractive offers to appeal to different interest groups such as foodies, outdoor enthusiasts, value seekers and weekend warriors – locals who like to keep their weekends fresh and exciting," said STB and Klook.

"Examples include pairing a stay at Mandarin Orchard Singapore with an art jam session in the heart of Orchard Road or complementing a stay at Hotel Mono in Chinatown with a nostalgic journey on Trishaw Uncle Guided Tours."

STB and Klook will also create "authentic" stories, including through video reviews and livestreams, to cast a spotlight on "hidden gems" and value-for-money promotions as well as to raise the profile of various home-grown businesses around Singapore, the release said.

And to enhance the reach and searchability of the various promotions and offerings under the campaign, the partners will invest in digital marketing initiatives, such as search engine marketing, display and social media advertising.

​​​​​​​"A DIFFERENT SIDE OF SINGAPORE"

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that S$320 million in tourism credits would be given to Singaporeans in a bid to encourage domestic tourism, adding that more details would be provided by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in September.

“Many Singaporeans love to travel but are unable to do so now … but I hope Singaporeans will take the opportunity to explore our local culture and heritage, nature, art, and architecture,” Mr Heng said.

STB and Klook said they both share a common goal of wanting to encourage locals to experience "a different side of Singapore".

"We look forward to leveraging (Klook's) digital marketing capabilities and extensive network of partners to amplify our efforts, as well as encouraging their users to support curated local experiences, quality promotions and content in the coming months," said Ms Lynette Pang, assistant chief executive for the marketing group at the Singapore Tourism Board.

Klook's vice president for marketing Marcus Yong said the company hopes to help businesses "reignite the industry".

"Through this partnership, we hope to bring back a sense of joy and adventure as locals explore their own backyard," he said.