Singtel apologises for hours-long fibre broadband disruption, will give affected customers a discount

SINGAPORE: Singtel apologised on Tuesday (Jun 8) for a fibre broadband service disruption that lasted for a large part of the day, frustrating users who were working from home amid the tighter COVID-19 measures.

It also said that it would take steps to prevent a recurrence.

Connectivity issues were recorded on the DownDetector website from about 2am early Tuesday morning.

Throughout the day, users had been taking to social media to complain about how the disruption had affected their work-from-home and home-based learning routines.

Working from home has been the default since Singapore implemented Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures on May 16 to curb the spread of COVID-19.



As of 6.15pm, fibre broadband services had been fully restored, said Singtel in an update on Tuesday evening.

The telco said that its engineers were still investigating the cause of the issue, which affected customers in central and eastern Singapore.

"We recognise that it has been a trying time as many of you are working from home and we are very sorry for the disruption," said Singtel.

"We are taking this incident very seriously and are taking steps to review our processes to prevent a recurrence."



Singtel said it would give affected users a 10 per cent discount off their broadband subscription in June. This will be reflected in their July bill.

Affected broadband customers who are Singtel postpaid mobile customers and who received an SMS from the telco will also have their local mobile data charges waived for the day, it said.