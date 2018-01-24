Singtel appoints Arthur Wong to head cybersecurity unit

SINGAPORE: Singtel announced on Wednesday (Jan 24) the appointment of Mr Arthur Wong as CEO of the telco's global cybersecurity unit.

It is a newly created position that "underscores the growing importance of the group's cybersecurity business", said Singtel in a news release.

Mr Wong, whose appointment took effect on Monday, was previously from DXC Technology, an end-to-end IT services company where he was the senior vice president and general manager of its cybersecurity business.



Better known as Art, Mr Wong has also worked with companies like HP, Symantec and McAfee in various key executive roles, said the telco.



He will report to Mr Bill Chang, CEO of group enterprise at Singtel.

“This newly created position reflects our commitment to scaling the group’s cyber business and accelerating our journey to becoming a global leader in the cybersecurity space," said Mr Chang.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Singtel has in recent years identified cybersecurity as a key emerging growth driver. In 2015, the company acquired US-based security services provider Trustwave in its bid to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities.

It added that cybersecurity revenues are expected to increase to about S$550 million this financial year.

Singtel currently employs more than 2,000 cybersecurity professionals in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

