Singtel unveils its first unmanned pop-up store in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Local telco Singtel on Tuesday (Jun 4) unveiled UNBOXED, a round-the-clock unmanned pop-up store which it said is a first for Singapore.

Located at 20 Pickering Street, the 45 sq m outlet is kitted out with digital-enabled features for customers to browse and buy contract-free handsets and accessories, sign up for mobile plans and pay their bills.

At the video-assisted self-help kiosks, customers can conveniently sign up for mobile plans, make bill payments, top up prepaid cards and Dash wallets, and get instant SIM card replacements. (Photo: Singtel)

"In a first for Singapore, customers can consult with a roving live bot, which is powered by facial recognition technology, to receive personalised recommendations; try out phones; conveniently sign up for mobile plans at video-assisted self-serve kiosks; and immediately collect their purchased devices from the in-store POPStation," Singtel said in a news release.

Customers who sign up for new mobile plans can immediately collect their purchased devices from the in-store POPStation. (Photo: Singtel)

It added: "Additionally, customers can browse and buy popular accessories such as headphones, phone cases, power banks and contract-free handsets."

Powered by facial recognition, the store’s roving live bot meets and greets customers and provides personalised recommendations. (Photo: Singtel)

The store will move to a new location every few months, the telco said, to serve customers at high-traffic areas such as transport hubs and school campuses.

“Our digital transformation integrates online and offline customer touchpoints to deliver fresh and fuss-free buying experiences to consumers," said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of Consumer Singapore at Singtel.

"UNBOXED fulfils the needs of today’s consumer and provides a peek into the next-generation of retail – fast, instant, convenient and experiential."

