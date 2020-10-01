Singtel group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire, Yuen Kuan Moon to succeed

SINGAPORE: Singtel group chief executive officer (CEO) Chua Sock Koong will retire on Jan 1 next year after 13 years at the helm, the company announced on Thursday (Oct 1).



It added that the Singtel board has appointed Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, currently the telco’s Singapore consumer business CEO and chief digital officer, to succeed her.



Mr Yuen joined SingTel in 1993 and has held leadership positions in marketing, business development and sales, as well as with Singtel’s regional associate Telkomsel in Indonesia, before being appointed Singapore consumer business CEO in 2012.



He is currently group CEO designate, and will assume the role of group CEO when Ms Chua retires.



“His appointment comes after a global search was conducted that considered both internal and external candidates for the job,” SingTel said in a release on Thursday, adding that Ms Chua would serve as senior advisor to the chairman to assist with the transition.



“On behalf of the Board, I want to acknowledge Sock Koong’s demonstrated leadership and outstanding contributions to Singtel,” said Singtel chairman Lee Theng Kiat.



“Sock Koong is one of Singapore’s most successful CEOs and has played a key role in making Singtel the operationally and financially strong company it is today. Joining when it was still a statutory board, she has led the company through its corporatisation, market listing, market deregulation in Singapore and regionalisation,” he added.



“We are pleased to have a leader of Moon’s calibre take on the mantle of group CEO in January,” said Mr Lee regarding Mr Yuen’s appointment as group CEO.



“His years of honed experience in the company’s core telecom business and his more recent focus on transforming the group digitally for growth, make him extremely well placed to lead Singtel forward in an era of disruption. My fellow directors and I look forward to working with him to grow and develop the group’s businesses.”

