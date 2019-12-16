Singtel names Lee Theng Kiat as its next chairman

SINGAPORE: Singtel has named Temasek International chairman Lee Theng Kiat as its non-executive director and chairman-designate, the telco said in a news release on Monday (Dec 16).

Mr Lee, whose appointment takes effect on Jan 15, will assume chairmanship after Mr Simon Israel retires in July next year.

Mr Israel has been on the Singtel board since 2003, serving as chairman since 2011.

The Singtel board found Mr Lee to be “the best fit, given his industry, business and governance experience", the telco said in the release.

Mr Lee is currently chairman of Temasek International and executive director of Singtel’s largest shareholder, Temasek Holdings.

He has held a range of key positions in Temasek including chief executive officer of Temasek International.

Prior to joining Temasek in 2012, Mr Lee was president and CEO of both ST Telemedia and STT Communications.

Mr Lee, will serve as a non-executive, non-independent director of Singtel, the release said, adding that he is not a nominee of Temasek Holdings.

“Theng Kiat’s impeccable corporate governance and leadership credentials will benefit Singtel as it charts its way forward in the new economy," said Mr Israel.

"His extensive experience in mobile communications and data services from his ST Telemedia tenure when it expanded its footprint in Asia Pacific, the Americas and Europe, will also prove instructive,” Mr Israel added.