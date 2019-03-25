Singtel announces one year of Amazon Prime, new all-digital mobile plan

SINGAPORE: Singtel announced a tie-up with Amazon Prime on Monday (Mar 25), as well as a new all-digital mobile plan priced at S$20 a month.



Under the partnership, eligible Singtel customers can receive one-year free Amazon Prime membership, which is valued at S$2.99 a month.

Customers who qualify are those that sign up for a new 1Gbps fibre broadband plan, fibre broadband customers who sign up for a new Combo mobile plan or 12-month SIM Only plan, as well as customers with both mobile and fibre services who re-contract either plan.

The offer will run from Mar 26 to Jun 30, said Singtel.

“We are delighted to offer Amazon Prime for customers to stream, play and shop right at their fingertips, and we look forward to introducing more complementary services to enhance their digital experiences,” said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of Consumer Singapore at Singtel.

Amazon Prime offers free international shipping in seven to nine business days on orders above S$60, as well as other shopping and entertainment benefits. Prime membership also grants access to video-streaming services Amazon Prime Video and Twitch Prime.

“We think customers in Singapore will love Prime’s many shopping and entertainment benefits, including ultra-fast delivery on tens of thousands of items with Prime Now, unlimited streaming of binge-worthy TV shows, movies and award-winning Prime Original series, free benefits for gamers and more,” said Mr Jamil Ghani, vice-president of Amazon Prime International.

Singtel also announced a new all-digital mobile plan. Priced at S$20 per month, the GOMO Mobile plan includes 20GB of data, 200 minutes of talktime, 200 SMSes and free Caller ID.

Customers who sign up for GOMO, which stands for Get Out More Often, will get dining offers such as 1-for-1 discounts at selected cafes and restaurants. The lifestyle rewards will be expanded to include ride-hailing, entertainment events and activities, and travel-related promotions, said Singtel.

The plan is available to everyone in Singapore with no additional charges or deposits required for Work Permit or S Pass holders.

