SK Hynix fourth-quarter profit tumbles 95per cent, hit by prolonged chip downturn

SEOUL: South Korea's SK Hynix , a chip supplier to Apple Inc and Huawei, said on Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit slumped 95per cent, missing analysts' estimates, as chip prices were hit by oversupply and a demand slowdown.

SK Hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics , said its operating profit was 236 billion won (154 million pounds) in the December quarter, below a 433 billion won average forecast drawn from 19 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

That compared with an operating profit of 4.4 trillion won a year earlier.

It also swung to a net loss of 118 billion won.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Chris Reese)