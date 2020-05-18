SK Hynix shares fall 3per cent after US tightens rule to curb Huawei's chip supply

Shares of SK Hynix , the world's No.2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics , fell 3.2per cent on Monday after the United States on Friday moved to curb shipments of semiconductors to Huawei from global chipmakers.

SEOUL: Shares of SK Hynix , the world's No.2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics , fell 3.2per cent on Monday after the United States on Friday moved to curb shipments of semiconductors to Huawei from global chipmakers.

Samsung Electronics shares were down 0.2per cent, while the wider market was largely flat.

The U.S. Commerce Department said it had amended an export rule and, under the change, foreign companies that use U.S. chipmaking equipment will be required to obtain a U.S. license before supplying certain chips to China's Huawei.

Huawei Technologies is the world's No.2 smartphone maker.

