SK Hynix warns of uncertainty in memory chip market fuelled by coronavirus

SEOUL: The spread of a coronavirus adds uncertainty in the memory chip market, as it affects the overall environment of demand and supply, Lee Seok-hee, the president of South Korea's SK Hynix Inc, said on Friday.

The South Korean chipmaker expects a moderate recovery in demand for memory chips this year, backed by server and mobile demand, Lee told the company's annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)