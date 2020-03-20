SK Hynix warns of uncertainty in memory chip market fuelled by coronavirus

SK Hynix warns of uncertainty in memory chip market fuelled by coronavirus

The spread of a coronavirus adds uncertainty in the memory chip market, as it affects the overall environment of demand and supply, Lee Seok-hee, the president of South Korea's SK Hynix Inc, said on Friday.

The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The South Korean chipmaker expects a moderate recovery in demand for memory chips this year, backed by server and mobile demand, Lee told the company's annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

