SK Innovation expects second-quarter refining margins to stay weak on sluggish fuel demand

SK Innovation , owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Wednesday that refining margins are expected to remain weak in the second quarter, weighed down by sluggish fuel demand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The company posted an operating loss of 1.8 trillion won (US$1.5 billion) in the first quarter, compared with an operating profit of 328 billion won for the same period a year earlier, it said in an earnings statement.

(Reporting By Jane Chung and Heekyong Yang)

Source: Reuters

