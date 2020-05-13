Work messaging app Slack hit by outage

SAN FRANCISCO: Work messaging app Slack suffered an outage on Wednesday morning (May 13).

Slack on its website reported slightly before 8am (Singapore time) that users were experiencing timeouts and difficulties sending messages, and that it is "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible".

It later added that "users are unable to connect to Slack".

"We are investigating and will provide an update shortly," said the San Francisco-headquartered tech firm.

Users are unable to connect to Slack. We are investigating and will provide an update shortly. https://t.co/AALbQGsDHq — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) May 13, 2020

At 8.43am, Slack said: "Some customers may be seeing improvements, but we're still investigating the connectivity issues."

It said it would post another update in half an hour, and thanked users for their patience.



Slack is an Internet-based platform that allows teams and businesses to communicate with each other.

Launched in 2013, the app – which has more than 10 million users – allows communication through groups and has replaced e-mail at some companies.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, tweeting jokes and comments along with the #slackdown and #slackisdown hashtags.



The disruptions came amid worldwide COVID-19 lockdowns, which have forced workers to adopt telecommuting.