Slack files EU competition complaint against Microsoft

Slack Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a complaint against Microsoft Corp with the European Commission on grounds of anti-competitive practices.

"Microsoft has illegally tied its Teams product into its market-dominant Office productivity suite, force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers," the workplace messaging app said in a statement.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

