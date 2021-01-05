Slack outage disrupts remote working for users

NEW YORK: Workplace messaging app Slack said that users were facing connectivity issues with the platform on Monday (Jan 4), disrupting remote working as the new year begins.

As of 10.44am ET, the company said it was investigating the issue and would follow up in 30 minutes. More than 15,000 users had initially reported issues, as per outage tracking website Downdectector. The messaging app had over 142,000 paid customers at the end of third quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently about 4,000 users are still facing issues.

As companies around the world shift to working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for services provided by Slack and Microsoft's Teams has gained traction as offices conduct meetings remotely.

