Slack posts huge loss in first quarter as public company

Slack Technologies Inc , the workplace messaging and communication platform, posted a huge loss in its first quarter as a public company as it spent heavily on sales and marketing to boost engagement on its platform and retain users.

FILE PHOTO: The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during thew company's IPO in New York, U.S. June 20, 2019.
Shares of the company fell 6per cent in extended trading.

The company, described as an "email killer", said net loss attributable to common stockholders rose to US$359.56 million, or 98 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from US$31.86 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

