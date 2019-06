Slack Technologies Inc's direct listing price is set at US$26 per share, according to a notice on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Slack Technologies Inc's direct listing price is set at US$26 per share, according to a notice on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The owner of the workplace instant messaging app will list its shares directly on the NYSE on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)