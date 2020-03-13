Slack shares slump on full-year billings forecast, jump in expenses

Slack Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more companies bought its products to digitize their workflows.

REUTERS: Slack Technologies Inc forecast lower-than-expected billings for fiscal 2021 on Thursday and saw its expenses soar in the fourth quarter, sending its shares down more than 20per cent aftermarket.

The company said it expects billings of US$970 million to US$1 billion for fiscal 2021, lower than analysts' average estimate of US$1.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The office messaging platform's total operating expenses in the quarter leaped 67per cent to US$248.7 million.

Slack said it had over 110,000 paid users at the end of the fourth quarter, up 25per cent from last year.

This helped the company post revenue of US$181.9 million, a 49per cent rise from a year earlier, above analysts' average estimate of US$174.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to US$89.0 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from US$36.3 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 4 cents per share.

