Slack Technologies down 1per cent after service outage

Shares of Slack Technologies were down about 1per cent in extended trade on Friday after the messaging software company said it was still working to resolve reports of downgraded performance from some users.

FILE PHOTO: The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange
FILE PHOTO: The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during thew company's IPO in New York, U.S. June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru, editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

