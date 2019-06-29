Slack Technologies down 1per cent after service outage

Shares of Slack Technologies were down about 1per cent in extended trade on Friday after the messaging software company said it was still working to resolve reports of downgraded performance from some users.

SAN FRANCISCO: Shares of Slack Technologies were down about 1per cent in extended trade on Friday after the messaging software company said it was still working to resolve reports of downgraded performance from some users.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru, editing by Chris Reese)

