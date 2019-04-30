Slowing inflation may lead Fed to cut interest rates: Kudlow

Slowing inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in a television interview on Monday.

"The Fed is independent, but they have been themselves talking about coming and lowering their inflation target, which might mean a lower interest rate adjustment on their own timetable," Kudlow said to Fox Business Network.

(Reporting by Makini Brice)