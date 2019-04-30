Slowing inflation may lead Fed to cut interest rates: Kudlow

Slowing inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in a television interview on Monday.

Larry Kudlow speaks at the White House in Washington
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
"The Fed is independent, but they have been themselves talking about coming and lowering their inflation target, which might mean a lower interest rate adjustment on their own timetable," Kudlow said to Fox Business Network.

(Reporting by Makini Brice)

Source: Reuters

