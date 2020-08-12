Smartphone shipments in China plunge 35% in July: Government data

SHANGHAI: Smartphone shipments in China plunged 35 per cent in July compared with a year earlier, government data released on Tuesday (Aug 11) shows.

The numbers suggest handset demand in China remains weak despite indications of a recovery after coronavirus cases peaked, boding poorly for companies like Apple and its local rivals such as Huawei Technologies.

Phone makers shipped 21.3 million handsets in July, versus 33 million a year earlier, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a state-backed think-tank.

That marks a steeper decline than in May and June, when shipments dropped 10 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

In April, after a slump in the previous months due to the health crisis, CAICT reported smartphone shipments grew an unexpected 17 per cent annually.

At the time, the jump suggested potential for a sales rebound for China's smartphone brands, which saw purchases plummet at the height of COVID-19.

China is one of the few countries where retail outlets have reopened almost fully after virus-related lockdowns.

Apple and its rival smartphone brands do not publicly release regional shipment data.

