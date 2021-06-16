Smartphone shipments in China slump 30.8per cent year on year in May - CAICT
Shipments of smartphones within China tumbled 30.8per cent year-on-year to 22.6 million handsets in May, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI: Shipments of smartphones within China tumbled 30.8per cent year-on-year to 22.6 million handsets in May, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday.
The figures suggest that the handset industry has returned to pre-pandemic levels but nevertheless mark an end to a surge earlier this year.
Shipment numbers are down from 26.97 million in April 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Yilei Sun; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)