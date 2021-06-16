Smartphone shipments in China slump 30.8per cent year on year in May - CAICT

Shipments of smartphones within China tumbled 30.8per cent year-on-year to 22.6 million handsets in May, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday.

Mobile phones are seen on display at an electronics market in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: Mobile phones are seen on display at an electronics market in Shanghai, China, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

The figures suggest that the handset industry has returned to pre-pandemic levels but nevertheless mark an end to a surge earlier this year.

Shipment numbers are down from 26.97 million in April 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Yilei Sun; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

