Smucker cuts full-year targets after first-quarter earnings disappoint

J. M. Smucker Co on Tuesday cut its full-year earnings forecast and missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and sales, blaming competition in the pet food industry and its move to cut prices on its peanut butter and coffee.

Shares of the company fell 4.4per cent in trading before the opening bell.

Upstart brands are winning more shelf space in supermarkets across the United States from big packaged food companies, including Smucker, as more consumers are willing to experiment with new flavors and ingredients.

As a result, Smucker's overall sales fell 6.5per cent to US$1.78 billion in the first quarter ended July 31, below Wall Street's estimate of US$1.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Our first quarter performance fell short of our expectations primarily due to the timing of shipments and deflationary pricing in the coffee and peanut butter categories, as well as competitive activity in the premium dog food category," said Chief Executive Officer Mark Smucker.

The company cut its outlook for fiscal 2020 net sales, saying that it now expects sales in the range of a 1per cent drop to flat. It had previously estimated sales to rise 1per cent to 2per cent.

For the rest of the year, Smucker expects to earn between US$8.35 per share to US$8.55 per share, lower than its previous target of US$8.45 to US$8.65.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$1.58 per share in the reported quarter, missing the estimate of US$1.74.

Net income rose 16.2per cent to US$154.6 million from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)