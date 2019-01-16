Snap CFO Tim Stone to resign less than a year into role

Snapchat app-owner Snap Inc said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone will be leaving the company, less than a year after assuming charge in the latest top-level exit.

Stone, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities, will continue in the role through scheduled full-year 2018 results and to assist in the search for a replacement, the company said in a filing https://bit.ly/2McCRIt on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)