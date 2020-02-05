Snap misses quarterly revenue estimates, shares sink

Snap Inc added more users to photo messaging app Snapchat in the fourth quarter, but missed Wall Street estimates for revenue on Tuesday, hurt by a shorter holiday season.

REUTERS: Snap Inc missed Wall Street estimates for fourth quarter revenue on Tuesday, hurt by a shorter holiday season, sending its shares down 12per cent.

Snap, which owns the popular photo messaging app Snapchat, had earlier warned its peak advertising demand period, which runs between the Black Friday and December holidays, had one fewer week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revenue, which the company generates from selling advertising on Snapchat, rose 44per cent to US$560.88 million, but missed the average analyst estimate of US$563.03 million.

The app faces tough competition from Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook , which command a huge portion of the digital advertising market.

Snapchat has only 0.5per cent of worldwide digital ad revenue, while Facebook accounts for 21.1per cent, according to a report by market researcher eMarketer.

Despite stiff competition from Facebook's Instagram and newer apps like TikTok for user's screen time, Snap said its daily active users (DAU) rose 4per cent to 218 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, from the prior quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The user metric stood at 186 million a year earlier.

DAU, which represents the number of people using the app on a daily basis and is a widely watched metric by investors and advertisers, was above analysts' average estimate of 215.04 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Average revenue per user jumped 23per cent to US$2.58 during the quarter from a year earlier.

"Given the substantial long-term opportunities ahead, we are working hard to scale our revenue so that we are able to self-fund our investments in the future," Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said in prepared remarks.

Snap's net loss widened to US$240.7 million, or 17 cents per share, from US$191.67 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company expects first-quarter revenue in the range of US$450 million to US$470 million. Analysts on average were expecting US$461.6 million.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Tom Brown)