SocGen CEO Oudea expects better market conditions in 2018 and beyond

DAVOS: Societe Generale chief executive Frederic Oudea told Reuters on Tuesday that he was "very positive" about its set-up in capital markets, and he expected to see better market conditions in 2018 and beyond.

Low volatility in 2017 had weighed on investment bank results recently, but Oudea said in an interview with Reuters that volatility could gain momentum as central banks start to exit an accommodative monetary policy.

"I am very positive on our business model, I am very positive on the set up we have," said Oudea, speaking on the sidelines of the Davos business summit, when asked if trends for fixed and equities trading could change this year.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)