Social media firms must do more to remove hateful content, says UK PM's spokesman

LONDON: Social media companies need to go much further and faster in removing hateful content such as the anti-Semitic comments posted by rap artist Wiley, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"Social media companies need to go much further and faster in removing hateful content such as this," the spokesman told reporters, saying the prime minister supported the response by Britain's interior minister who has asked Twitter and Instagram why the posts had stayed up for so long.

"I think the message is clear, Twitter needs to do better than this," the spokesman said.