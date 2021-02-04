Social network Parler terminates CEO John Matze

REUTERS: Parler, a social media platform favored by U.S conservatives, has dismissed CEO John Matze, according to Matze on Wednesday, as the site has largely gone offline after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Matze confirmed the move in a text message to Reuters.

"On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision," Matze said in a memo sent to Parler staff, originally reported by Fox News.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parler remains largely offline after being dropped by Seattle-based Amazon's cloud-hosting division and the app stores of Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google following the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Parler, which was founded in 2018, has styled itself as a "free speech-driven" space. The app has largely attracted U.S. conservatives who disagree with rules around content on social media sites like Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Elizabeth Culliford in New York and Katie Paul in Palo Alto; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)