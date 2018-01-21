SoFi in talks with top Twitter exec about CEO position: WSJ

Social Finance Inc (SoFi) is in discussions with Anthony Noto, a top Twitter Inc executive, to become the online lender's chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Noto, Twitter's chief operating officer, has been offered the CEO position at SoFi, the report said, and was expected to make a decision in the coming days.

SoFi, one of the most valuable private financial technology startups in the United States, has been without a CEO for a quarter of a year, since Mike Cagney stepped down amid a lawsuit that alleged that he presided over a hostile work environment for women.

Twitter on Saturday evening declined to comment and SoFi did not immediately respond to inquires by Reuters.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Editing by Alistair Bell)