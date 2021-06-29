SoftBank-backed Dingdong raises US$95.7 million in downsized US IPO

Chinese grocery app Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, raised about US$95.69 million in its U.S. initial public offering on Tuesday after downsizing it on Monday.

A delivery worker of Chinese online grocery Dingdong Maicai works at a shop on a street in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: A delivery worker of Chinese online grocery Dingdong Maicai works at a shop on a street in Shanghai, China June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

The company was earlier planning to raise up to US$357 million in its IPO.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

