SoftBank-backed Dingdong raises US$95.7 million in downsized US IPO

Chinese grocery app Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, raised about US$95.69 million in its U.S. initial public offering on Tuesday after downsizing it on Monday.

REUTERS: Chinese grocery app Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, raised about US$95.69 million in its U.S. initial public offering on Tuesday after downsizing it on Monday.

The company was earlier planning to raise up to US$357 million in its IPO.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)