SoftBank-backed Dingdong rises 19per cent in market debut, valued at US$6.6 billion

:Shares of Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, opened 19per cent above their offer price in their market debut in the United States on Tuesday, giving the Chinese grocery app a valuation of US$6.6 billion.

Stock opened at US$28 per share, up from the initial public offering price of US$23.50 per share.

