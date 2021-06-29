SoftBank-backed Dingdong slashes US IPO target by over 70per cent

Chinese grocery app Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, downsized its U.S. initial public offering on Monday, according to a filing.

It is now looking to raise up to US$94.4 million, according to a filing, compared with its earlier plan for up to US$357 million.

The company said it would be aiming to sell 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) priced between US$23.50 and US$25.50 each. It had earlier said it would be looking to sell 14 million ADSs.

The downsizing comes after rival grocery app Missfresh Ltd, backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, plunged in its market debut last week.

After opening 18per cent below the offer price of US$10 per ADS on Friday, shares of Missfresh have slumped further to US$8.75 per ADS in late afternoon trading on Monday, almost 33per cent below their IPO price.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters for the Dingdong IPO.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)