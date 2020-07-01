SoftBank-backed Lemonade raises IPO price range

REUTERS: SoftBank Group Corp-backed insurance startup Lemonade Inc on Wednesday increased the target range for its U.S. initial public offering, looking to raise up to US$308 million at a market capitalization of US$1.54 billion.

The company intends to sell 11 million shares in the IPO at a target range of US$26 to US$28 per share, according to a filing. (https://bit.ly/3dVnD72)

It had earlier expected the offering to be priced between US$23 and US$26 per share.

