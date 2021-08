BENGALURU: SoftBank Group-backed PB Fintech Ltd, the parent of Indian online insurance platform Policybazaar, has filed for an initial public offering of up to 60.18 billion rupees (US$809.36 million), draft papers https://www.investmentbank.kotak.com/downloads/pb-fintech-limited-DRHP.pdf filed with the market regulator showed.

(US$1 = 74.3550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)