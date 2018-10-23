SoftBank CEO cancels speaking role at Saudi conference: source
SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has cancelled a speaking engagement at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia, said a source close to the matter.
It was unclear whether Son would still attend the event, which started on Tuesday, the source said.
SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
