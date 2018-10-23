SoftBank CEO cancels speaking role at Saudi conference: source

Business

SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has cancelled a speaking engagement at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia, said a source close to the matter.

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks during their joint news conference with Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda (not pictured) in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato /File Photo

It was unclear whether Son would still attend the event, which started on Tuesday, the source said.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

Source: Reuters

