SoftBank CEO cancels speaking role at Saudi conference: source

DUBAI: SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has cancelled a speaking engagement at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia, said a source close to the matter.

It was unclear whether Son would still attend the event, which started on Tuesday, the source said.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Saeed Azhar)