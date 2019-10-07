SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says 'embarrassed and flustered' by track record: Report

TOKYO: SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said he is "embarrassed and flustered" by his track record, in comments to Nikkei Business magazine.

"When I look at the growth of US and Chinese companies, I feel strongly it's not good enough," Son said in an interview.

SoftBank founder Son is spending most of his time on the group's investing activities - centred on the US$100 billion Vision Fund - leaving the day-to-day running of core businesses such as telecoms operator SoftBank to key lieutenants.

With portfolio company WeWork pulling its IPO and valuations at other key investments falling, SoftBank is struggling to attract investment to a second mammoth fund, Reuters reported last week.

