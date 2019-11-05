SoftBank Corp CEO says WeWork Japan can become profitable 'in near future'
TOKYO: SoftBank Corp CEO Ken Miyauchi said on Tuesday WeWork's Japanese business can become profitable "in the near future".
WeWork Japan, a joint venture between the office-space sharing startup, telco SoftBank Corp and its parent SoftBank Group Corp , is growing well with high occupancy rates, executives said at a news conference.
SoftBank Group was forced to bail out U.S-based WeWork after its IPO attempt flopped and is leading a restructuring at the money-losing firm.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)