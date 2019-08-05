SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4per cent as mobile user numbers grow

Japanese telco SoftBank Corp said on Monday its operating profit in the quarter ended June rose 4per cent, in line with estimates, as the number of mobile users grew.

Operating profit was 268.9 billion yen (US$2.54 billion) in the first quarter. That compared with an average estimate of 268 billion yen from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(US$1 = 105.9100 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)