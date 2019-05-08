SoftBank Corp to buy US$4 billion worth of new shares from Yahoo Japan

Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Wednesday it would buy 456.5 billion yen (US$4.15 billion) worth of new shares to be issued by Yahoo Japan Corp, boosting its stake to 44.64 percent from 12.08 percent.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

