SoftBank Group third-quarter op profit falls 99per cent; misses analyst estimates

TOKYO: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating profit fell 99per cent, well short of analyst estimates, pulled down by losses at the US$100 billion Vision Fund.

Profit reached 2.6 billion yen (US$24 million) for October-December versus 438 billion yen in the same period a year prior, the technology investor said in a stock exchange filing.

The result compared with the 345 billion yen average of three analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

