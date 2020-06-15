SoftBank has spent US$4.7 billion on share buybacks

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp has spent 499.9 billion yen (US$4.66 billion) buying back 107.7 million of its shares since March, a company filing on Monday showed.

The tech conglomerate spent 188.3 billion yen buying back 36.1 million shares between June 1 and June 15.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

