SoftBank has spent US$4.7 billion on share buybacks
TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp has spent 499.9 billion yen (US$4.66 billion) buying back 107.7 million of its shares since March, a company filing on Monday showed.
The tech conglomerate spent 188.3 billion yen buying back 36.1 million shares between June 1 and June 15.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely)