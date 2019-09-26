SoftBank in talks to boost US$1.5 billion WeWork investment pledge: FT
REUTERS: SoftBank Group Corp is holding talks with WeWork to boost a US$1.5 billion investment it had earlier agreed to invest in the U.S. office-sharing startup, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
SoftBank is planning to pledge an extra US$1 billion or even more to alter warrant agreement terms it struck this year with WeWork, the report said, citing people briefed on the matter.
SoftBank would invest at least US$2.5 billion, but would lower the price per share at which it acquires WeWork share, the report added.
WeWork and SoftBank did not immediately respond to request for comment.