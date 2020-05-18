SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ

SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ

A T-Mobile employee assists a customer as holiday shopping accelerates at the King of Prussia Mall
A T-Mobile employee assists a customer as pre-Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday shopping accelerates at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Files

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell "a significant portion" of its T-Mobile U.S. stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG , the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing unidentified sources.

A deal would see Deutsche Telekom's stake in the carrier, which merged with SoftBank's wireless unit Sprint last month, rise above 50per cent, the newspaper reported.

SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

