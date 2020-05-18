SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom: Wall Street Journal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell "a significant portion" of its T-Mobile US stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG , the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing unidentified sources.

A deal would see Deutsche Telekom's stake in the carrier, which merged with SoftBank's wireless unit Sprint last month, rise above 50per cent, the newspaper reported.

SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)