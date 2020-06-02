Softbank leads funding round in Brazilian data company Cortex

Japan's Softbank Group Corp led a 120 million real (US$22 million) funding round in Brazilian data science company Cortex. Other investors in the round were Redpoint e Endeavor Catalyst, according to a statement released on Monday evening.

Cortex has among clients large companies such as Unilever PLC , Fiat Chrysler, L'Oreal, Roche, Carrefour, Visa and Claro.

Marcelo Claure, head of Softbank International, said data science companies are fundamental to innovation in Latin America.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer,; Editing by Louise Heavens)