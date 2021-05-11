SoftBank leads US$1 billion investment in e-commerce company THG

LONDON: Beauty and lifestyle e-commerce company THG Plc has raised more than US$1 billion in new equity, including US$730 million from Japan's SoftBank Group.

The deal gives SoftBank a stake of just under 10per cent in the Manchester-based company formerly known as The Hut Group, and an option to invest a further US$1.6 billion into THG's technology arm THG Ingenuity.

THG owns beauty retailer Lookfantastic, makeup brand Illamasqua and beauty box service Glossybox, as well as supplements firm Myprotein. THG said it would use the money to "execute an advanced pipeline of strategic M&A".

The equity placing was priced at 596 pence per share and was oversubscribed, with THG raising a total of US$320 million from other investors. THG shares were up 12.7per cent at 0828 GMT on Tuesday, having risen as much as 19per cent.

The cash injection comes less than a year after THG's London listing when it raised 1.88 billion pounds (US$2.65 billion)selling shares at 500 pence each.

THG also announced it agreed to buy Bentley Laboratories LLC, a New Jersey-based prestige beauty developer and manufacturer, for US$255 million. This is the latest in a number of deals THG has made since listing, including U.S. skincare brands Perricone and Dermstore.com.

THG said it plans to spin THG Ingenuity, which provides e-commerce services to other companies, into a separate company within the next 15 months. After that SoftBank would then be able to exercise its option to invest in that business.

If SoftBank exercises its option to invest US$1.6 bln in that division, it would give the Japanese technology conglomerate a 19.9per cent interest in THG Ingenuity at a valuation of US$6.3 billion.

The equity fundraising was led by Barclays , Citigroup , Goldman Sachs and Jefferies .

(US$1 = 0.7087 pounds)

(Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru and Rachel Armstrong and Anna Irrera; Editing by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Kim Coghill, Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)