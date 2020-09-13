SoftBank nears deal to sell Arm Holdings to Nvidia for more than US$40 bln - WSJ

Business

SoftBank nears deal to sell Arm Holdings to Nvidia for more than US$40 bln - WSJ

SoftBank Group Corp is nearing a deal to sell British chip designer Arm Holdings to Nvidia Corp for more than US$40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2Rlv7HC on Saturday, citing sources.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 confere
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: SoftBank Group Corp is nearing a deal to sell British chip designer Arm Holdings to Nvidia Corp for more than US$40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2Rlv7HC on Saturday, citing sources.

(This story corrects company name to "SoftBank" from "Softbank" in the headline)

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia; editing by Diane Craft)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark